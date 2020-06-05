Recreational access has been increasing at the Hopewell Furnace National Historic Site in Elverson.
The National Park Service is working service-wide with federal, state, and local public health authorities to closely monitor the COVID-19 pandemic and using a phased approach to increase access on a park-by-park basis.
Beginning June 5, Hopewell Furnace National Historic Site reopened access to parking lots, trails, and park grounds, as well as Visitor Center restrooms.
Grounds and parking lots are available Wednesday through Sunday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
With public health in mind, the following facilities remain closed: Visitor Center, Hopewell Village and all other Hopewell Furnace facilities.
"The health and safety of our visitors, employees, volunteers, and partners continues to be paramount," the Park Service announced in a release. "At Hopewell Furnace NHS our operational approach will be to examine each facility function and service provided to ensure those operations comply with current public health guidance and will be regularly monitored. We continue to work closely with the NPS Office of Public Health using CDC guidance to ensure public and work spaces are safe and clean for visitors, employees, partners, and volunteers."
The Park Service continued, "While these areas are accessible for visitors to enjoy, a return to full operations will continue to be phased and services may be limited."
When recreating, the Park Service requests the public follow Pennsylvania health orders, practice Leave No Trace principles, avoid crowding and avoid high-risk outdoor activities.
"The CDC has offered guidance to help people recreating in parks and open spaces prevent the spread of infectious diseases. We will continue to monitor all park functions to ensure that visitors adhere to CDC guidance for mitigating risks associated with the transmission of COVID-19, and take any additional steps necessary to protect public health."
Details and updates on park operations will continue to be posted at: www. nps.gov/hofu and social media channels. Updates about NPS operations will be posted on www.nps.gov/coronavirus.