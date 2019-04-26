Grey Muzzle Manor, based in Fleetwood, hosts its second annual Hops for Hooves Craft Beer Festival on May 4 at Liberty Fire Company, 836 Ruth St., Sinking Spring.
“We outgrew last year’s venue before even arriving and are so excited for this year!” said Marcy Tocker, Grey Muzzle Manor founder.
Along with 15 featured breweries and artisans, the event includes food trucks for the first year.
“We will host a variety of craft beer vendors, local businesses with an emphasis on artisans, entrepreneurs, and crafters, and an array of various food truck and themed food. Live entertainment as well!”
Hops for Hooves benefits Grey Muzzle Manor, a nonprofit organization that is made up of a few unique key facets that stem from a platform of acceptance, non-judgement, and staying present through a variety of ways, explained Tocker.
“We act as a sanctuary for senior animals and animals with special programming enabling struggling families to not have to give up a pet for a temporary problem. This includes our new SAFER Program,” she said.
The SAFER (support for animals and their families) Program provides long-term temporary foster care for individuals seeking treatment for addiction, mental health issues, escape from domestic violence, and more with the goal of reunification. Grey Muzzle Manor also provides mental health services utilizing animal assisted psychotherapy, art therapy, client-centered therapy, or a combination from qualified clinicians.
“Please join us in for this fantastic event and help us continue to provide unique, but much needed, services for Berks County,” said Tocker. “We are proud to be in Berks County and grow an organization that truly belongs to the community.”
Grey Muzzle Manor residents will be making appearances throughout the day, including the debut of Zoe the Miniature Horse.
Well behaved, leashed, pets are welcome to attend the event.
“Please join us in supporting Grey Muzzle Manor, the place that love built.”
Admission is charged. Nominal fee for non-drinkers, and kids under 12 are free. Pre-register at www.greymuzzlemanor.com or purchase wristbands at the door. For more information, email Greymuzzlemanorsanctuary@greymuzzlemanor.org.