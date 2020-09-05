Grey Muzzle Manor Sanctuary’s 3rd annual Hops for Hooves on Aug. 29 raised nearly $10,000 to aid the senior animal rescue located in Mohrsville.
“Ended up being our most successful event yet!” said Grey Muzzle Manor founder Marcy Tocker. “We raised a total of $9,863 and approximately 150 guests! There were 26 types of beer from various Pennsylvania breweries and five ciders. Along with the food trucks and vendors, a meadery and winery also set up. It was awesome!”
The fundraiser, held at Willow Glen in Sinking Spring, featured a variety of craft beer vendors, artisans, music acts, entrepreneurs, crafters, and an array of eateries coming together to raise money in hopes of continuing the efforts and mission of Grey Muzzle Manor.
“This tax-exempt nonprofit is focused on senior animal rescue and hospice care, as well as community relief efforts aiming to keep pets from entering the often-overcrowded shelter system,” said Tocker. “Grey Muzzle is also a qualified provider of mental health services utilizing unique forms of client centered approaches, animal assisted psychotherapy, and art therapy.”
Proceeds benefit senior pet rescue, senior pet hospice, community outreach, and mental health services.
“This years’ Hops for Hooves will assist the organization in launching its new therapeutic riding program, which we are very excited about!” said Tocker.
Grey Muzzle Manor residents made appearances throughout the day and leashed, well-behaved pets were welcome to this family friendly event at which all current CDC guidelines were enforced. Masks and social distancing were required. All stations and activities were sanitized before each use. There were various seating options to assist in social distancing.
The non-profit organization Grey Muzzle Manor recently moved to a bigger location and expanded its clinical mental health services. The Sanctuary moved from its 4-acre Fleetwood location to a 45-acre Mohrsville location.
“The move will enable the organization to operate at full potential and assist individuals, animals and families by implementing exciting and new programs, services and exponential growth opportunities,” said Tocker. “I am so excited to not only grow our rescue and community outreach efforts, but grow my clinical mental health practice as well!”
The Grey Muzzle Manor Sanctuary, Inc. is a non-profit organization providing senior and special needs dog rescue, hospice, and adoption services.
“Grey Muzzle Manor Sanctuary, Inc. is founded upon acceptance, non-judgement and presence. These pillars of the organization are also utilized in our mental health services,” said Tocker.
A master’s level, client-centered, mental health professional, Tocker said she uses various evidence based, experiential therapies including animal assisted psychotherapy, equine assisted psychotherapy with the EAGALA model, horticulture, expressive art therapy, play therapy, and trauma based therapies for children and adults. She uses these multifaceted, strength based approaches to assist individuals and families struggling with various trauma, impulse control disorders (such as ADHD), anxiety, depression, stress, dysregulation and more.
In addition to various community outreach services designed to help families and pets stay together, the Grey Muzzle also conducts the SAFER Program (support for families enabling recovery), a long-term foster care program with the goal of reunification.
“This unique program provides foster care for pets belonging to individuals who are seeking or undergoing inpatient mental health treatment, drug and alcohol treatment, escaping domestic violence, temporary homelessness and more,” explained Tocker. “Grey Muzzle Manor recognizes and honors the human-animal bond and works tirelessly with the community in attempt to preserve this through difficult times.”
Grey Muzzle Manor's community outreach services also include services such as assisting with veterinary care, providing pet supplies and more.
“The goal (is) preserving the human-animal bond and allowing families to not have to make a permanent decision for a temporary problem,” she said.
Grey Muzzle Manor’s mission is to foster non-judgement, presence, and gratitude in every aspect of its various programs. “This is the foundation of our senior dog rescue and hospice care, community outreach services, and animal assisted therapy.”
Visit www.greymuzzlemanor.com for more information, including how to help and how to schedule an appointment.