In its focus on policy to strengthen communities, the House of Representatives today approved legislation, authored by Rep. Gary Day (R-Lehigh/Berks), which would provide additional support to Pennsylvania military families by expanding employment protections for out-of-state service.
Specifically, House Bill 630 would extend Pennsylvania’s current employment protections to Pennsylvania citizens who are members of another state’s National Guard and are called up to serve outside of the Commonwealth.
“Unfortunately, our state law does not cover those ordered to active duty in another state’s National Guard or Reserves, particularly in times of emergency such as fires, hurricanes, tornadoes and flooding,” Day said. “That means they could technically be terminated from their job here just for helping residents in other states when they need it most.”
Current state law provides employment rights protection to Pennsylvania citizens who are members of the Pennsylvania National Guard but does not cover citizens who are members of another state’s National Guard. Additionally, the federal Uniformed Services Employment and Reemployment Rights Act does not apply when a National Guard member is called up by their governor to serve state active duty to respond to state emergencies such as fires, hurricanes, tornadoes and flooding.
“I believe this loophole in our state law needs to be closed. Our servicemen and servicewomen sacrifice so much for our freedoms and safety,” Day added. “They shouldn’t be at risk to sacrifice their jobs and support for their families.”
House Bill 630 now moves to the Senate for consideration.