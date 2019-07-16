Hamburg Mayor George Holmes knows there's a problem on Interstate 78 when he starts to hear the groans of trucks rolling in low gear through the borough's main drag.
A glance out the window of his home on Fourth Street is all it takes to verify that traffic is being detoured off the interstate.
“When I see a row of trucks, I know something's wrong,” he said recently.
It's becoming an increasingly common scene as truck traffic increased on I-78 thanks to the construction of large distribution warehouses in Berks and Lehigh counties.
Twice recently, Hamburg streets were filled with detoured traffic.
July 8, the interstate was closed in both directions for more than two hours after a tractor-trailer fire near Lenhartsville. State Police at Hamburg said a Miami truck driver lost control in the rain-slickened eastbound lanes and the rig crashed through the center median into an oncoming rig before bursting into flames. No serious injuries were reported, but traffic was detoured onto Old Route 22, which parallels the interstate. The part of Old 22 that bisects Hamburg is called State Street in the borough.
On July 10, the westbound interstate was closed for 2½ hours at the Hamburg exit after a tandem tractor-trailer struck a construction vehicle and overturned.
The eastbound lanes were closed in the same stretch a few hours later when a box truck and a tractor-trailer collided.
All roads lead
Hamburg seems to be impacted, to some degree, no matter what section of the interstate is closed in Berks, officials say. That's because motorists tend to get off the interstate miles ahead and travel through the borough.
“Hamburg has been called the crossroads of northern Berks County,” said Deputy Chief Jarrod K. Emes of the Hamburg Fire Company.
It's not so bad if detoured motorists stick to the detour route, but drivers, including truckers, seek alternative routes that only make things worse, he said.
Holmes added that too many truck operators are using consumer-grade GPS instead of upgrading to satellite-based mobile apps for truck drivers.
“The biggest problem I see is with truck drivers not using commercial GPS,” Holmes said. “When they get rerouted, they're going on narrow streets that can't take the turn radius of these large trucks.
“You can direct people all you want, but in the end, apps like Waze will tell them where to go. It's like water always flows to the shortest route.”
Good relationships
The good news, the mayor said, is communication between local first responders such as borough and state police and PennDOT has never been better.
With I-78 improvement projects on tap for the next five years, communication takes on increased importance to anticipate problems before they occur.
“If there's an accident eastbound at Krumsville, we need to know before the backup occurs because guess where they're going to come off the interstate? At Hamburg,” Holmes said. “Even though it may be far out of the area, depending on where it's at, we need to have a heads-up.”
Borough officials went to the Reading Area Transportation Study, which distributes state and federal funds for transportation improvements in Berks, with their concerns about traffic from the I-78 construction projects. Crashes within construction zones will inevitably lead to more detours, he said.
The result was RATS approved a transportation study to look at traffic flow in the borough.
“The traffic study will help illuminate some of these problems, and we may be able to alleviate some of these,” Holmes said.
Emes said officials are talking about whether they could use the borough's CodeRed emergency notification system to alert area residents of congestion during extended detours and ask that they avoid the area if possible.
“Any advance warning we can do to get to the public I think goes a long way,” he said.