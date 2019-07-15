New Hanover United Methodist Church, Gilbertsville, will be holding its annual “If You Build It, They Will Run” 5K Run/Walk and One-Mile Fun Run/Walk on Saturday, Aug. 10. Registration starts at 7:15 a.m., 5K Run/Walk at 8:30 a.m. and the Fun Run/Walk at 8:35 a.m.
The proceeds from the event will benefit Happy 2 be Home, a non-profit organization that provides home modifications to help families care for their children with long-term disabilities in their homes. H2bH was inspired by two children whose diseases left them severely handicapped and medically dependent, and their families needed major renovations to their homes to safely care for them. Since its inception, H2bH has completed 39 projects, averaging $15,000 per project. For more information about H2bH, visit www.happy2behome.org.
The race will start and finish at New Hanover United Methodist Church, 2211 Swamp Pike, Gilbertsville. The course is held on the back roads behind the church and in a portion of Swamp Creek Park. The event is perfect for both novice and seasoned runners and walkers.
If you register by Aug. 5, the costs are $25 for 5K participants and $10 for the one-mile fun run/walk ($15 with race t-shirt). After Aug. 5, the costs are $30 and $15, respectively. Participants can register any time up until the start of the race. Race t-shirts are provided to all pre-registrants.
To register, make checks payable to “NHUMC” and put “If You Build It, They Will Run” in the memo line and mail the registration to “If You Build It, They Will Run,” NHUMC, 2211 Swamp Pike, Gilbertsville, PA 19525. You can also apply online at https://www.newhanoverumc.org/
Awards will be presented for the top three persons in each age category. Water will be available throughout the event. Refreshments will be provided following the race/walk.