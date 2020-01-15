DOUGLASSVILLE – The middle school students of Immaculate Conception Academy’s STEM Club, The Knight Coders, have won the prestigious Congressional App Challenge Award for Pennsylvania’s 9th District.
“Congrats to students Aidan, RJ, Anthony, and Luke from Immaculate Conception Academy in Douglassville for winning the 2019 Congressional App Challenge for #PA09!” said Rep. Dan Meuser. “Established by the U.S. House of Representatives in 2013, The Congressional App Challenge invites middle and high school students from across the country to create and present an original software application, or “app.” The contest is designed to promote innovation and engagement in STEM education fields.”
Their winning app will be placed on display in the U.S. Capitol alongside other winners from the nation. Additionally, the winning group will receive $250 Amazon Web Services credits and receive an invitation to the #HouseofCode Capitol Hill Reception in Washington, DC.
“Check out ‘My Pantry,’ the app they created to save money, prevent food waste, and help people use farm to table ingredients!” said Meuser.