August marks the end of Summer Quest at Kutztown Community Library.
The last of the kids’ activities are at 10 a.m. on Thursdays, and teen events are Tuesdays at 1 p.m. Reading by Genre for older teens and adults will also be meeting twice this month. Other weekly programs include story times for ages 5 and under and Teen Reading Lounge on Wednesdays at 1 p.m.
Kit’s Interactive Theater on Aug. 1 encourages kids to participate and explore astronomy, history, improv, and music. On Aug. 8, children can enjoy yoga and learn some simple poses, stretches, and relaxation methods. Fan favorite Jesse the Reptile Guy and his reptile friends will be at the Kutztown Park Bandshell on Aug. 15. These activities are made possible by the Friends of Kutztown Community Library, Silver Maple Veterinary Clinic, and Five Points Cricket Farm.
Teens create their very own scent with a presenter from Paisley & Company on Aug. 6. The last teen event is an Ice Cream Party on Aug. 13. All teen programs are possible thanks to the Friends of Kutztown Community Library.
Reading by Genre will meet on Aug. 8 and 22 at 5 p.m. in the Community Room. This month’s theme is “Throwback Books: History and Literature,” which includes historical fiction and nonfiction. Patrons can receive or give book recommendations and enjoy snacks.
Craft Night will be on Aug. 9 at 6:30 p.m. with Emma. She will be helping people paint designs on wooden signs that can be hung around the home. It’s $10 to attend, seating is limited, and you must sign up at the library.
Kutztown Community Library also has Library Express on Aug. 3, a fundraiser where patrons can enjoy a train ride and help support the library’s various programs. There are four different times, and tickets are currently being sold at KCL. For more information visit kutztownlibrary.org or call 610-683-5820.