BERN TOWNSHIP - A Lancaster County man was charged with hit-and-run and DUI after Bern Township police said he ignored a flagger's signal in a construction zone, and his car knocked down a second flagger.
Adam D. Watts, 38, Stevens, remains free awaiting a hearing. The proceeding had been scheduled this week before District Judge Brian K. Strand, but it was postponed at the request of the defense attorney.
Police gave this account:
The incident happened early on Oct. 1 when the northbound lane of Route 183 was closed in preparation for a nighttime paving job near Palisades Drive.
Orange road-construction cones blocked the northbound lane, and flaggers controlled traffic in both directions in the southbound lane.
A flagger saw Watts' southbound car approaching at a high speed about 1:30 a.m. The flagger signaled for Watts to stop because the lane was open at the time for northbound traffic.
Watts ignored the signal and drove past the flagger a short distance through the construction zone to the end.
The second flagger managed to get Watts to stop near Palisades. She and Watts argued, and Watts drove off aggressively, his car hitting her in the left thigh and causing her to fall.
Bern Officer Edwin D. Noll III arrived to find a flagger trying to prevent Watts from leaving the construction zone. Noll pulled behind the car and put on his emergency lights.
Watts got out of the car. The officer smelled alcohol on the suspect's breath and noticed his eyes appeared glassy and bloodshot.
Noll administered a field-sobriety test, which Watts failed.
Watts was taken the Berks County Processing Center in the county Services Center, where a breath test showed a blood alcohol content of 0.322%, four times the legal limit for drivers.
The charges also include accidents involving personal injury and ignoring traffic controls. Police did not say if the second flagger needed medical attention. The names of the flaggers were not provided.