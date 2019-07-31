Shillington resident Vaughn Golden was one of a group of Ithaca College students that attended journalism bootcamp at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington, D.C., from June 3-7, where they produced a multimedia report on cybersecurity.
The group was split up into four teams - story and web editors, audio producers, video producers, and data reporters/visualizers - each of which was tasked with a different portion of the project. The end result was a 3,000-word story, accompanied by three-minute audio and video clips, as well as an infographic that showed the history of cyberattacks in the United States.
The students worked with the Center's iDeas Lab and cyber team, who helped with the multimedia portions of the project. Throughout their week in the capital, the students also met with journalists and government officials.