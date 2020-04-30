Nine students from Boyertown Area Senior High have been presented the Jacob Karnchanaphati Memorial Award.
"This award is given in the memory of our son Jacob, who passed away and was a student in Boyertown Area School District, entering his first year in junior high," said Michelle Karnchanaphati. "The applicants were all exceptional students who are involved in the community."
Nine Boyertown students applied for the award this year.
"We wanted to help as many students as we could this year, especially during the pandemic. We are are happy to say that we awarded all nine applicants with a $2,000 scholarship to further their education."
The award recipients are Aimee Toscano, Landon Wenger, Morgan Kline, Dylan Drury, Ryan Foskey, Madison Monka, Jacob Groff, Raeanne King and Andrew Benning.
"We held a Zoom meeting with applicants to announce and they were very exited and surprised!" said Karnchanaphati.
The Jacob Karnchanaphati Memorial Trust is a 501 (c)(3) organization that holds an annual fundraiser, the "JK" 5k and Birthday Fun Run, to help raise scholarship funds and in memory of Jacob. For more information, go to https://www.jacobk3.com/.