Jacob’s Church in New Tripoli hosted a virtual Easter egg hunt using the church’s Facebook page.
“Since my church's egg hunt had to be canceled I made a digital one,” said Kayla Fusselman, Kempton. “I hid eggs around the church, took pics and then posted them on our Facebook page.”
Instead of participating in an in-person egg hunt, members were invited, via social media, to enjoy a virtual egg hunt.
“Since our annual in person egg hunt had to be canceled I wanted to keep with the spirit of transitioning to digital experiences,” she explained. “With the help of my dad, Brian Fusselman, I set out to make these egg hunt photos.”
All 13 photos were taken in and around Jacob's Church property and are posted on the Jacob's Church Facebook page.
“People have loved the challenge of looking for the eggs, especially the adults since typically they don't get to do egg hunts.”
Each photo contains 8 large eggs and 2 smaller eggs for a challenging hunt.
“It has truly been fun for all ages! While there are no prizes for finding them, like at our normal event, everyone can be a winner and have the joy of an egg hunt,” said Fusselman. “I hope everyone who took part enjoyed a few minutes of distraction from the craziness of life right now and it put a smile on their face!”
As of right now the post with all the photos has been shared 43 times, and data shows the post has reached 3,455 people, reported Fusselman on April 6.
“It has been well received! Looking at Facebook data it says 3,455 people reached, but I can only imagine how many kids have seen it, too.”