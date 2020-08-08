What does Vacation Bible School look like during a pandemic?
Jacob's Church in New Tripoli hosted a drive-thru VBS July 13 to 17.
"VBS: Road Trip Edition" was a brand new Vacation Bible School idea in order to still hold our annual event while complying with coronavirus guidelines during these times. Our goal was to bring a positive, uplifting, and FUN experience to families in our community,” wrote VBS Directors Melissa Smith and Jane Wessner to Berks-Mont Newspapers.
They opted for a drive-thru event over a virtual or digital program to give families a change in pace following distance learning.
“The in-person interaction is such an important part of the VBS experience and we really wanted to bless families in a safe way this year,” Smith and Wessner wrote.
Their guiding Bible verse in planning was Ephesians 3:20 - "Now to Him who is able to do immeasurably more than all we ask or imagine, according to the power that is at work within us."
“It really was a very smooth, successful event!!”
Families drove through multiple stations at the event any time between 9 a.m. and noon, Monday through Friday.
Station 1: Welcome Center - enthusiastic welcome to event, memory verse practice from previous day with prizes.
Station 2: Scenic Overlook - an exciting and engaging skit that related to the daily themes with real world applications. The actors were on a road trip to California.
Station 3: The Weigh WAY Station - a Bible Story and Message.
Station 4: Fuel Stop - memory verse practice with motions to get the kiddos and families moving in their car!
Station 5: Prayer Park - prayer with each car and short song.
Station 6: Take Out - this is where each child received a bag containing a craft, activity challenge, message sheet, and prepackaged snacks. The daily craft bags were assembled with detailed directions and all necessary supplies.
“All of the other "normal" elements of our VBS programs!” referring to the last station.
Their average daily participation was about 55 children. This is very similar to past years, where they saw between 50 to 75 children participating.
“To meet social distancing requirements, families remained in their car throughout the event, while our teachers, actors, and volunteers maintained social distancing when interacting with cars,” wrote Smith and Wessner.
Each car spent about 20 to 30 minutes to drive through all of the stations.
“Anytime a car was waiting for the next station, our teen volunteers played games, practiced memory verses, and told road trip theme jokes to the families to keep them occupied and engaged at all times of the program,” Smith and Wessner wrote.
They also collected donations for the Lowhill Food Pantry including money, children's snack items, food items, and school supplies.
“We received an outpouring of positive feedback from the families who were involved! The children loved showing us their completed crafts the next day and sharing pictures of their activity challenges,” wrote Smith and Wessner. “Some parents expressed that they really enjoyed getting to experience VBS with their children, a truly unique and new approach!”
“Our staff also felt extremely blessed about the event,” they added. “Our prayers were answered in so many ways as the Lord led us through the planning and event!”