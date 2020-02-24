Jessie Griffin is Twin Valley High School’s March Intern of the Month.
Griffin interns at Healthy Steps Pediatric with Dr. Christopher Meyer and at Honey Brook Elementary Center in Mrs. Randi Goldberg’s kindergarten class.
Healthy Steps Pediatric is located in Exton, specializing in pediatric care from birth to adolescence that is both personal and convenient for its patients.
Honey Brook Elementary Center, part of the Twin Valley School District, serves approximately 400 children ranging from kindergarten through fourth grade.
Griffin’s combined love for children and biology made interning at Honey Brook Elementary Center and Healthy Steps Pediatric the perfect choices for her.
In Mrs. Goldberg’s class, Griffin often works with the enrichment group of students. She is in the process of designing a reader’s theater which will enhance the students’ reading skills and build their confidence. Additionally, Griffin helps Mrs. Goldberg’s entire class on developing their fundamental math skills.
“Jessie is a very passionate student with great ambition and drive. She fulfills all of her tasks with focus and a willingness to go above and beyond. She has made her time in my classroom so special and my students look forward to each moment spent with her,” said Goldberg.
During her time at Healthy Steps Pediatric, Griffin shifts gears from teaching to learning.
“Dr. Meyer is a great teacher. He’ll get out his old textbook and walk me through things, and then quiz me afterwards,” said Griffin.
Griffin sits in on patient visits with Dr. Meyer and works through the patient diagnosis process with him. She is exposed to a wide variety of cases which keeps her on her toes. Dr. Meyer also asks Griffin for her thoughts during patient consultations and is very engaging throughout all aspects of her internship.
"Jessie is an eager learner who works hard to understand the complexities of modern medicine. It is a pleasure having her rotate in our office,” said Meyer.
In addition to her internships at Honey Brook Elementary Center and Healthy Steps Pediatric, Griffin previously interned at Chester County Hospital in the pediatric and NICU departments. All of these experiences have helped solidify Griffin’s decision to go to college to study nursing in hopes of becoming a pediatric nurse, and eventually graduate to a nurse practitioner. She is confident that her work in Mrs. Goldberg’s classroom and Dr. Meyer’s office has prepared her to succeed in all of her future endeavors.
For more information about Twin Valley’s internship program, contact Angela Morgan, 610-286-8638, amorgan@tvsd.org or Gwen Werner, 610-286-8637, gwerner@tvsd.org.