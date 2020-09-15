In celebration of World Alzheimer’s Day, the ELANCO Dementia Friendly Community will host a virtual viewing of the Lancaster 2020 Walk to End Alzheimer’s.
Participants can view the virtual event at the Garden Spot Village Outdoor Pavilion, located adjacent to Parking Lot #6 along Weaver Boulevard in New Holland, on Saturday, Sept. 26 at 10 a.m.
"I am thankful we are able to take steps towards gathering again as we aim to honor and remember those who are facing dementia and Alzheimer’s in our community," said Dementia Friendly Community Coordinator Crystal Yunginger. "This event will give us the opportunity to share our experiences and build relationships while taking the necessary precautions.”
A neighborhood walk, as well as refreshments and socializing will follow. Masks are required and the event will follow CDC COVID-19 guidelines.
Pre-registration is highly recommended; please register at elancodfc.org. Walk-up registration will be accepted.
In addition, the ELANCO Dementia Friendly Community is pleased to announce the re-start of Memory Cafés on Wednesday, Sept. 23 and the subsequent fourth Wednesdays of each month. The Memory Café will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church, 221 E. Main St., New Holland from 2:15 to 3:45 p.m. Light refreshments will be provided during these free events.
“A Memory Café is a stigma-free social gathering for people with memory impairment and their care partners,” said coordinator Crystal Yunginger.
“It’s not a support group,” Yunginger said. Instead, she explained, “A Memory Café is an opportunity to connect with other people who may be facing the same challenges and find informal peer support.”
The ELANCO Dementia Friendly Community initiative offers educational resources about dementia and support for those living with the effects of dementia to the ELANCO community. The Dementia Friendly Community steering committee is comprised of representatives from the local business, public service, and church community, individuals personally impacted by dementia, and persons currently working in professional care of those with dementia.
For more information, contact Crystal Yunginger, Memory Café and Dementia Friendly Community coordinator, at 717-487-6223.