The Historic Preservation Trust of Berks County invites the public to the Mouns Jones House in Morlatton Village in Douglassville to learn about the exciting archaeology projects going on there. A continuation of the 3rd Saturday programs, this event will consist of various demonstrations and activities and take place primarily at the Mouns Jones House from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sept. 21.
The Society of Pennsylvania Archaeology, Chapter 21, along with the HPTBC will present the latest archaeological findings at the 1716 Mouns Jones House at a Joint Archaeological Exhibit.
Chapter 21 conducts numerous archaeological excavations throughout the year at the property and has uncovered numerous artifacts over the years relating to the history of this important structure. The Mouse Jones House is the oldest standing building in Berks County. The Amity Heritage Society will also have an exhibit.
The HPTBC is a non-profit organization that acquires, preserves, and maintains historically and architecturally significant properties in Berks County, Pennsylvania and educates Berks County and its’ visitors about the role these sites played in Pennsylvania and American history. The Trust seeks to foster community involvement and support in promoting awareness and appreciation of historic structures and encouraging their adaptive reuse. The Trust currently owns and maintains eight historically significant buildings in the greater Reading/Berks County area. Our office is located in the White Horse Inn on Old Philadelphia Pike in Douglassville. If you are interested in donating to the Trust please call 610-385-4762 or visit www.historicpreservationtrust.org.