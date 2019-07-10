Berks Parks and Recreation hosts a Schuylkill River Kayak Trip on July 27 at 2 p.m.
Bring your boat and paddle with us down this calm, scenic section of the Schuykill River starting by the Leesport Post Office, down to Jim Dietrich’s Park.
Participants can bring their own kayak or reserve one through Blue Marsh Outdoors, 610-488-5540, www.bluemarshoutdoors.com.
The trip is for people with paddling experience, and is limited to 20 people. ACA event insurance is recommended.
Program presented with Blue Marsh Outdoors, Borough of Leesport, and Muhlenberg Township. Pre-registration is required to 610-374-2944 by July 19.
This program is presented by the Berks County Parks and Recreation Department. For more information, call 610-374-2944, visit www.countyofberks.com/parks or find us on Facebook and Instagram under Berks County Parks and Recreation.