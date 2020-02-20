Kutztown Community Partnership recognized accomplishments from 2019 and reviewed plans for 2020 at its 2020 Annual Meeting at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church on Feb. 4.
KCP presented Kutztown Community Library with Organization of the Year, an award given to a community organization that represents the Community Partnership’s mission.
Cynthia Stuckard was given the Volunteer of the Year award. She was not able to attend. She worked on multiple events including Christmas in Kutztown and the Community Block Party.
In economic development, the Borough of Kutztown hired the consultant, Hailstone. KCP will be playing a major role.
KCP President Jerry Schearer thanked the Economic Development Committee for all the work that went into the plan and chairperson Ben Haas for his leadership.
KCP discuss the future of KuBok (Neighborhood Watch) focused on the need for the program to continue and the best ways to get volunteers. KCP will continue KuBok for special events and potential high activity nights.
Kutztown Thriving, which put the Ten Thousand Flowers Mural and the pollinator garden together, plans to paint more murals. Improvements were made to the pollinator garden over the past year. A fence is planned to be installed.
Schearer recognized Kutztown Thriving for their work and for being a very public and newsworthy committee of KCP.
Safe, Clean and Green will resume Sunday cleanups in March and will do additional clean ups for special events and high activity holidays.
KCP is a community-driven non-profit organization dedicated to the economic revitalization and preservation of Kutztown. The Partnership serves as a liaison to build community, to forge positive relationships, and to foster cultural and economic collaboration in this historic college town. KCP envisions Kutztown as an inclusive community that welcomes all our best efforts: to get an education, to do business, and to live well at every stage of our lives.