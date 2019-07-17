Kutztown Community Partnership hosts its 5th Annual Dinner on Main located on the 200 block of West Main Street in Kutztown on Aug. 2, from 6 to 10 p.m. In the event of rain or storm, the event will be held on the following day, Aug. 3, from 6 to 10 p.m.
According to Jeromy Curry, Dinner on Main Chairperson, KCP Board Member and K’Town Pub owner, “the KCP dinner is to bring people to Kutztown, highlight the great businesses, and showcase what Kutztown community has to offer.”
Although the event is free and open to all, there will be approximately 10-12 vendors offering affordable food and drinks for everyone to enjoy. The Dave Mell Band will be entertaining the crowd with great music.
“I’ve attended the event as a Kutztown resident in the past, but this is my first time planning the event. I am excited to see it come alive,” said Alexandra Fillis, KCP Event Coordinator.
The 5th Annual Dinner on Main is sponsored by The Hampton Inn & Suites by Hilton, Weis Markets, and The Borough of Kutztown.
Kutztown Community Partnership is a community-driven non-profit organization dedicated to the economic revitalization and preservation of Kutztown. The Partnership serves as a liaison to build community, forge positive relationships, and foster cultural and economic collaboration in this historic college town.