Kutztown Community Partnership recently recognized the contributions by a non-profit service agency and a volunteer.
“Kutztown has many non-profit and community based organizations that make Kutztown a great place to live, raise a family, own a business, and visit,” said KCP Board Past President Jerry Schearer. “Since 2015, KCP has sought to recognize the great work done by these organizations by awarding an Organization of the Year award to such an organization that embodies the mission of KCP, contributes to the Borough, and is an example of the great organizations and citizens of Kutztown.”
Organization of the Year
KCP presented the 2021 Organization of the Year Award to the volunteers, contributors and staff of Friend Inc. Community Services in Kutztown.
“Especially in this year of the pandemic, Friend Inc. has stepped up to serve hundreds of families and thousands of individuals,” said Schearer. “Through counseling, services and the food bank, Friend Inc. has been an important organization in Kutztown for many years, and especially during the time of the pandemic.”
“We are honored to receive this award from KCP. It was a complete but happy surprise,” said Friend Executive Director Sandra Wise. “This award is great because it comes from our community that we serve. KCP recognizes us as a leading nonprofit agency in Kutztown assisting hundreds of people with their needs. We believe this award will help us to get the word out about Friend further in the community.”
Wise said that Friend makes a difference by lending a helping hand to those who are struggling finding services, needing food and also needing financial assistance with their rent or utilities.
“We assisted many more new clients during the year at the food pantry.”
This past year due to the pandemic, Friend adjusted the way the agency provides services in order to keep staff, volunteers and clients safe.
The food pantry was changed from client choice to a drive-thru pantry where clients do not get out of their cars and the food is put in their cars by volunteers and staff. Client calls for help were taken by phone instead of scheduling an appointment. As required, staff, volunteers and clients were wore masks and stayed socially distant.
Each year since 2014, KCP tries to select one volunteer to recognize who goes above and beyond, exemplifies the values of KCP, and embodies the spirit of all KCP volunteers.
“KCP could not exist or function without volunteers. We recognize and appreciate all of our volunteers,” said Schearer.
Volunteer of the Year
KCP presented the 2021 KCP Volunteer of the Year Award to Janet Yost, director of the Kutztown Community Library and KCP Board member since 2013 serving as the treasurer.
“She has gone above and beyond in keeping our books up-to-date; working with committees on the many needs for cash, checks, etc. for multiple events; prepared finances each year for review and tax preparation,” said Schearer. “Janet has also assisted at the KCP information table and KCP store for many events over the years.”
“I am honored to receive this unexpected award,” said Yost. “My sister jokes with me that I volunteer too much but I find it enjoyable.”
Over the years, Yost has volunteered for her Sunday School, Girl Scouts, Kutztown Elementary School Parents Club, and the Kutztown Area Historical Society.
As a member of the KCP Board of Directors, Yost had been the treasurer of KCP from 2013 to 2020 working with several different Board Presidents and office managers. She also was on the Organization and Design Committee for a year or two.
“I enjoy being part of the Kutztown community. Being a KCP Board member gave me the opportunity to give back to the town,” she said. “Board meetings kept me in touch with what is going on with Kutztown University, businesses in town and the Borough of Kutztown. Manning the KCP booth at street events gave me the perfect opportunity to chat with the folks who stopped by.”
KCP welcomes new president, members
For 2021, Jeromy Curry is the new KCP Board president, as past president Schearer leaves the board due to term limits.
“Like many community-based organizations, KCP continues to be in a holding pattern due to the pandemic,” said Curry, owner of K’Town Pub. “Hopefully, we will have a return to our normal activities by the end of summer and in anticipation of that, we have begun planning for an end of summer and beginning of fall return to normal celebration that will resemble some of our previous events such as Dinner on Main and the Block Party.”
“We would like our community to know that we will continue to be a resource for our businesses for everything COVID related,” continued Curry. “We will also continue to explore programs, grants and additional resources at the county and state levels that would be beneficial to our residents and businesses. Lastly, we will continue to act as a liaison between Kutztown University and the community.”
Pete Smith carries on as vice president, Gina Ward as secretary, and new member Amanda Garcia is the new treasurer replacing Janet Yost, who also leaves the board due to term limits. Schearer and Yost both served on the board since 2013.
Two other seats on the board were vacant earlier in 2020 when Joel Seidel and Ben Hass stepped down, each serving on the board since 2014 and both remaining as active volunteers.
KCP also welcomed Alexander Elliker, Christina Galdi and Christian Temchatin as new members of the KCP board of directors as of Jan. 1. Other returning board members include Allison Fuller and Steve Dougherty.
Each board member serves a two-year term, with a limit of three consecutive terms. The terms are staggered so that not everyone is replaced at once.
A Look Back at 2020
“Due to the pandemic, many of the events in Kutztown and the surrounding area were cancelled. So, the newsletter for many months was more informational than event driven,” KCP Community Liaison Sandy Green reported at the KCP Annual Meeting Feb. 2. “We pushed out as much of the COVID information as possible, making sure business owners were aware of financial opportunities that would benefit their business.”
“SHOP LOCAL was a big part of our newsletter and social media during 2020,” continued Green. “We would ask that you continue to support our local businesses. They deserve our thanks for doing everything possible to make it through this pandemic.”
To subscribe to the KCP newsletter, email kcp@hometownu.com.
Green received certification from America Walks Walking College and from Project for Public Spaces, their Reimaging Streets as Places Certification.
“This provides KCP more opportunities for resources and grant funding. Along with the borough and community partners, KCP will focus on Kutztown and the surrounding area, as a walking and biking community,” she said, thanking the borough for their efforts in submitting the Multimodal Transportation grant application. “Hopefully, the borough will receive the funds that will allow for sidewalk connectivity, ADA compliance, crosswalks, Saucony Trail enhancements and streetscape amenities.”
Looking Ahead at 2021
KCP’s vision for 2021 is to focus on economic development, marketing/re-branding and developing a Complete Streets Policy, reported Green.
Through the planning process, KCP’s Economic Vitality committee, chaired by Ben Haas, will refer to the recommendations listed in The Rental Housing and Downtown Business Strategic Plan presented by Hailstone Economics.
“Spring, summer and into the fall, it is our hope that two murals will be underway. Students from both Kutztown University and the Kutztown School District will help with the design process and painting,” said Green.
Designs will be presented to the KCP Board as well as the Borough’s Community Development and Public Safety Committee for approval.
The KCP office window will serve as a display area for work by the Kutztown University Clay Club as well as artwork by Kutztown Middle and High School students.
Event planning will begin for the following tentatively scheduled events: Dinner on Main, Studio Art Tour in Kutztown, and Christmas in Kutztown on Dec. 4. Like last year, KCP celebrates Kutztown High School’s graduation with a parade, window decorating and more.
“It is our hope that late summer and early fall we can see light at the end of the tunnel and hopefully kick-off the event season with the popular Dinner on Main,” said Green.