Kempton residents rang bells, banged on make-shift drums and honked car horns at 7 p.m. on April 1 to honor first responders and in an effort to unite the Kempton community during this time of social distancing to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus.
Kempton resident Thomas Nardone, co-founder of the Talisman Players in Kutztown, organized Bells and Bangs. He sent out an email invitation to his Kempton neighbors, family and friends and asked them to forward that invite to their friends, family and neighbors. The invite spread near and far as that email was forwarded to numerous people in the community.
“It honors all first responders and hopes to further unite the Kempton community in this time of separation, when we can all use a bit more togetherness,” wrote Nardone in the invite.
Residents were asked to come outside at 7 p.m. and for one minute make noise using bells, make-shift drums and car horns, or anything that could be heard for a distance.
Nardone hopes to continue Bells and Bangs every day for one minute at 7 p.m. for one week, the last day being April 8.
Nardone shares a few responses to his idea.
“Great idea! Iʼm in with bells on,” wrote Peggy Light. “Now, if I could just remember what day of the week it is… Wonderful idea. Iʼm in. Hey neighbors. Iʼm going to do this. Maybe someone will hear me!
Kris Amey wrote, “Spread the word! Connect with your fellow yogis, yoginis, friends and neighbors! We may live far apart, but our hearts are tied together. I miss you all!”
Judy Megerle wrote, “Iʼm in it with you all - the days all seem the same lately.”
Barbara Starr wrote, “Spreading across our community as the circle widens. Thank you for stepping up.”
Seni King wrote, “This is beautiful!”
Nardone said that he started this after talking it over with his wife, Carol. He sent out an email on March 29 to only eight people and then asked them to forward that email to as many neighbors, friends and family as they could.
“After some immediate responses that were very encouraging and some very funny, I began getting replies from forwarded emails!” he said. “I copied all of the additional emails to a list of growing participants and was very encouraged that by April 1 (the designated starting date) we'd have a growing group participating.”
In addition, Nardone made some phone calls and texts to people of whom he did not have an email address. He also walked around his neighborhood and placed a notice in neighbors’ mailboxes.
“To not only inform them but also to allay any fears that they might have from hearing loud noise,” said Nardone.
And the response to Nardone’s call to make some noise?
“Now, in truth, I might not actually know yet how far this has spread and continues to spread, because some people forwarded my initial email to family and friends without copying me! At this point the closest number I have is approximately 60 people but that does not include one neighbor who sent it to an entire school she runs or any and all unknown forwarded relatives and friends,” he said.
“The only reliable data is the growing number of people who have begun to hear other noise around them," Nardone added.
Nardone also received comments that people heard something from both the north and south of their house while others said they still didn't hear anyone but felt connected.
While this part of the effort runs every night until April 8, Nardone said it does not stop there.
By then, Nardone said they will have decided on one of the following: (A) to continue every night until April 30 and then vote again, (B) to continue on Wednesdays and 'Sundays at Seven' until the last Wednesday of April and then vote again, or (C) to continue on Sundays at Seven on April 12, 19 and 26 and then vote again.
“I think it is very possible that some people will continue to do this until we are able to move about again,” he said. “I do want to add that this is also beginning to encourage people to reach out in other ways.”
For example, he said Barbara Starr has suggested that they find a way to mobilize the community to donate to the Kempton Fire Hall because they have lost much fundraising from their cancellation of Friday Spaghetti Dinners.
Also, Kris Amey is planning Zoom yoga sessions.
“I know it started off as just a thought but everyone is feeling just a bit lonely,” said Nardone. “As a former New Yorker, I know my friends and family find the images coming out of New York City not only disheartening but tragically reminiscent of 9-11 and the sight of covered bodies and long ambulance lines brings tears to my eyes to this very day.”
Nardone and his wife Carol feel very fortunate to have found (thanks to his daughter Christine and her husband RC) a new home community in Kempton and also in Kutztown because of the Talisman Players, as well as in Boyertown.
“This gave me a chance to say ‘thank you’ to Kempton for making a ‘foreigner’ from New York feel welcomed and home. God Bless us here, God Bless New York, God Bless America,” said Nardone.