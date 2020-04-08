Kempton resident Thomas Nardone organized Bells and Bangs, inviting neighbors, family and friends to make some noise in honor of first responders and to unite the community from a distance.
Participants were asked to come outside at 7 p.m. and for one minute to make noise using bells, make-shift drums and car horns, or anything that could be heard for a distance, every night April 1 to April 8.
That invitation spread near and far, even into the Lehigh Valley.
After receiving the invitation in their mail box, Kempton sisters Sandy and Rae Greiner decided to share Bells and Bangs with the families of their Kids/Girls CO-OP Gymnastics of Easton.
“I thought it was a great way to unite and thank the people who were out there making a difference,” said Rae. “I immediately thought this would be a great way to tie the CO-OP families together, too.”
They invited all of the CO-OP'S employees and the recreational and team families to participate.
“One of the parents said her children went out at 6:51 p.m. and started doing it; they enjoy it so much. Another parent says the neighbors come out to watch her daughter at 7 p.m.,” said Rae. “Whether you are a participant or a spectator for one minute every day you’re united! Thanks, Tom, for including us in the Bells and Bangs!”
The group has voted to continue Bells and Bangs on Sundays at Seven until the end of May and then review. They are also planning to include a drive-thru donation car parade to support the Kempton Fire Company on April 26.