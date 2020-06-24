Matt Schlegel and Todd Kennedy prepare to defend their title as reigning champions of the Keystone Open 2-Man Scramble Golf Tournament.
The tournament will be held at Green Acres Golf Course on July 19 with an 8 a.m. shotgun start. The tournament is sponsored by the Keystone Social Club of Hamburg.
Anyone interested in trying to take their crown away from them can enter the tournament by contacting the club at 610-562-5920 or call Scott Kreider at 610-334-8847.
The entry fee includes greens fee, cart, food and beverages and prizes. Pot of gold, skins, etc. will be available as well.