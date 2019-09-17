Have you heard about the long-lasting benefits of daily meditation? Join Keystone Villa at Douglassville and Heartland Rehabilitation Services, to find out more during the first in a three-part Fun and Fit: Series for Seniors on Thursday, Oct. 10 at 1 p.m., located in the Personal Care building.
Practicing meditation for mindfulness helps you to refocus and be in the present moment. During this month’s Fun and Fit, learn tips and strategies to help you meditate and achieve a state of mindfulness to experience inner peace. Then, discuss the benefits of its effects on mental health, as well as other information to promote a positive balance between life and stressors.
Additional topics discussed on Thursday, Nov. 14 and Thursday, Dec. 12, starting at 1 p.m.
This event is free and open to seniors. RSVPs appreciated; please call Ann Carr at 610-385-2030.