DOUGLASSVILLE — Keystone Villa at Douglassville is proud to announce that they have been selected as one of 2020 Best of Senior Living Award winners on SeniorAdvisor.com, the largest ratings and reviews site for senior care and services in North America and Canada.
SeniorAdvisor.com is in its seventh year of hosting the Best of Senior Living Awards. SeniorAdvisor.com’s Best of 2020 Award winners represent the best of the best of in-home care, assisted living, and other senior living providers, based on the online reviews written by seniors and their families. This exclusive designation honors the top 2-3% of senior care providers across the United States and Canada.
The annual SeniorAdvisor.com Best of Senior Living Awards tabulates over 240,000 family-created reviews to find the highest quality care providers for this honor. Of the nearly 45,000 communities currently listed on SeniorAdvisor.com, just over 610 were recognized with this prestigious award.
Keystone Villa at Douglassville is one of three winners from Berks County, and regularly receives exceptionally positive reviews from their senior customers and their families like this one from LeeAnn:
“After touring several facilities in Berks County, Pennsylvania area, Keystone, by far, was the best and only choice for my mother. I can’t say enough about every facet of this facility. From management to dining staff stellar! Clean, organized and most important genuine care and concern for their residents.”
“It’s an honor to be recognized as the Best of Senior Living by SeniorAdvisor.com, but we couldn’t have done it without the support of the residents, their families and guests. Thank you for recognizing the dedication to providing exceptional care by our staff,” said Jana Conrad, executive director of personal care at Keystone Villa at Douglassville.
To qualify for inclusion in the Best of 2020 Awards, care providers must have maintained an average overall rating of at least 4.5 stars, while receiving five or more reviews between Nov. 17, 2018, and Oct. 18, 2019. Additional details and a complete list of award winners can be found on SeniorAdvisor.com.