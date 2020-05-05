Keystone Villa at Fleetwood staff, from left to right, Jerry Candelerio, Mel Died, Sochethea Bufete, Kyler Tregear, Mckenna Kessler, Jordan Breiner, Susanna Naugle, Anthony Figueroa, Kelsey Hemming, Sara Hunter, Shaye, Owen Kitsch, Emma Rachel, Hunter Figueroa, Megan Smith, Aidan Kitsch, and Korrin Dietrich. The group of high school students donned what would have been their prom attire for a fashion show held at the retirement community.