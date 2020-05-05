Across the nation, high school students, in particular, seniors, are being deprived of what some consider their “rite of passage” moments.
From sporting achievements and award ceremonies to prom and graduation, the academic school year came to a sudden end as the coronavirus swept across the country.
Since then, some employers have been brainstorming ways to recognize the losses endured by the class of 2020.
“The pandemic has put a damper on many things, especially milestone events that high school students look forward to, like prom. We wanted to take back the missed opportunity by opting for a fashion show,” said Kristen Kotsch, Lifestyle and Leisure director of Keystone Villa at Fleetwood.
Keystone Villa at Fleetwood, a retirement community located in Maidencreek Township, seized a moment of misfortune and turned it into a memorable afternoon for 19 student staff members.
The prom fashion show, attended by employees and residents, allowed the group to model their evening attire, which featured classic tuxedos and elegant floor-length gowns.
“We wanted them to have their time to shine. Everyone looked amazing and our residents enjoyed seeing them all dressed up,” said Kotsch.
