Keystone Villa at Fleetwood is pleased to invite the public to hear from award-winning journalist and filmmaker, Boaz Dvir, as he discusses his book “Saving Israel: The Unknown Story of Smuggling Weapons and Winning a Nation’s Independence,” on Wednesday, Feb. 12 at 2:30 p.m.
Dvir’s book recreates the unique journey of Al Schwimmer, an American World War II veteran, and his band of former brothers-in-arms, as they set out to prevent what they viewed as an imminent genocide. Risking their lives, freedom and U.S. citizenship, the group smuggled basic war instruments and battle-ready plans to help the new-formed nation of Israel in its defense. Attendees will have a chance to win a copy of “Saving Israel: The Unknown Story of Smuggling Weapons and Winning a Nation’s Independence,” and a book signing will follow.
Dvir teaches journalism at Penn State and has produced and directed several renowned documentaries, including “A Wing and a Prayer,” “Jessie’s Dad,” “Discovering Gloria,” and “Cojot.” He has also written for Newsday, the Miami Herald, the Tampa Bay Times, the Jerusalem Post, the Times of Israel, and Explore magazine.
Admission is free. RSVPs appreciated; please call 484-637-8200.