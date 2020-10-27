This year has resembled a big sour lemon, but at one senior community in Maidencreek Township, the focus remains on making lemonade.
Since March, staff and caregivers of Keystone Villa at Fleetwood have worked hard to keep its residents healthy and engaged, as well as keeping them connected with their families in many fun and creative ways.
“Our residents are like family, and their wellness is above everything else. The pandemic has challenged us in many ways. We’re constantly brainstorming ideas for activities and events that keep our residents smiling,” said Executive Director Kara Dobson.
From contests, birthday cheers, anniversary desserts, ice cream treats delivered by a soda jerk to a luau party, live outdoor concerts with social distancing, and — now — a wedding, the management and care teams pull out the stops when it comes to their residents’ happiness.
On Saturday, Oct. 10, Keystone Villa at Fleetwood accommodated the fall wedding of Kathy Reed and Dr. Guy Piegari. Kathy’s mother, Brenda Walbert, is a resident at the community.
All wore masks as the couple exchanged vows during the ceremony officiated by Berks Judge Mary Ann Ullman, which was held on the patio featuring a fountain and brightly colored foliage.
Brenda witnessed the private event, and several other residents looked on from large picture windows to support safe social distancing. A complimentary wedding cake and cupcake display were prepared by chef Tosha Bahr, the dining director.
“Keystone Villa at Fleetwood graciously accommodated our private COVID-style wedding. Our gratitude to the staff is infinite,” said Kathy Reed.
As the holidays approach, residents will look forward to the same enthusiastic entertainment they have become accustomed to with plans for traditionally prepared meals, caroling, wine tastings, wreath making seminars, and plenty of family visits.