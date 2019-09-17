Honey BrookKings and Queens win Honey Brook Bocce Ball Tournament Kings and Queens win Honey Brook Bocce Ball Tournament 6 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter SMS Email 1 of 6 Bocce players gather at Honey Brooks courts for a late summer Honey Brook Bocce Ball Tournament. Submitted photo First Place Bocce winners was team Kings and Queens: Ted, Chrystyna, Carl, and Jackie. Submitted photo Second Place Bocce winners The Salami's: Ryan, Heather, Ed, and Steven. Submitted photo Third Place winners 3 Beards and a Lady: Donnie, Jim, Tom, and Bette. Submitted photo Ed demonstrates great bocce form. Players take a break for a late summer picnic lunch. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save More from this section Omar: Administration that lies can't be trusted on Iran Shusterman returns to Harrisburg, outlines legislative priorities Trump says DOJ should 'rescue' Brett Kavanaugh Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesHamburg Mayor proclaims Sept. 22 as Squish a Spotted Lanternfly DayKU Foundation opens Hampton Inn & Suites near Kutztown UniversityCrime alert: Pair cashed fraudulent checks worth $20,000 at 7 Berks County banks8-year-old fiddler named Grand Champion at 36th annual Lyons Fiddle FestSalem Church Pig Roast and Car Show features tractors, cars and oldies musicChile Pepper Food Festival in Bowers offers total pepper lover experienceLocal filmmakers pre-screen 'Dust Nuggets' at Hamburg StrandWest Reading Fall Festival celebrates 13 years with its biggest lineupSalem-Berne hosts 15th annual Country Car Show in TildenGoodwill unveils Shillington store renovations Images Videos