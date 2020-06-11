Members of the Knights of Columbus Council 14888, based at St. Catharine of Siena in Exeter Township, support causes near and dear to their hearts with their fundraisers.
They provide the fixings for holiday meals for 18 needy families in the parish at Christmas and Easter, support Mary’s Shelter and local pantries, to name a few.
This spring, leaders of the Catholic fraternal organization decided to add another: boosting morale for the local police during the COVID-19 crisis and giving the local police a much-needed show of support.
On June 11, chapter officers presented representatives of the Exeter Township police and Mount Penn-based Central Berks Regional Police with $1,000 in gift cards, $500 to each department, to local independent restaurants.
Grand Knight Fred Nowotarski, an Exeter resident, said one of the Knights is a former law enforcement officer who thought it would be nice to give back to the police who serve the Exeter and Antietam school districts because they have put their safety on the line during the outbreak.
Representatives of both departments said they appreciate the support from their community partners.
Central Berks Regional police Chief Ray Serafin said he’s forming a panel of department members to decide how to put the gift cards to the best use.
Sgt. Sean Fullerton, public information officer for Exeter police, wasn’t sure how the gift cards would be spent but assured that the Knights’ generosity will be paid forward in the community in some way.
“We value the relationships we have formed with our community partners in Exeter Township,” Fullerton said.