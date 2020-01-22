Rep. Jerry Knowles (R-Berks/Carbon/Schuylkill) announced that 24 fire and EMS companies within the 124th District have been awarded a Fire Company and Emergency Medical Service Grant from the Office of the State Fire Commissioner.
“We owe a debt of gratitude to our first responders,” said Knowles. “We are grateful for all those who sacrifice their time to help another in their time of need. Everyone gains by giving but remembering to be grateful to those that incur sacrifice on our behalf is always worthy of thankfulness.”
The following fire and EMS companies in Berks County received grants.
Hamburg Emergency Medical Services – 9,192.44.
Hamburg Volunteer Forest Fire Crew - $12,879.
Kempton Fire Company - $13,837.
Shoemakersville Fire Company No. 1 - $12,331.
Union Fire Company No. 1 of Hamburg - $13,427.
These grants are aimed to support fire companies, emergency medical services and volunteer rescue squads by funding projects based on the needs of their facilities, equipment, debt reduction, training, education and careers departments.
