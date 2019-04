In a joint effort between the Career Development Center and TRIO Student Support Services Program, Kutztown University opened a permanent Career Closet in Stratton 113. Professional clothing is available to students for the suggested donation of $2 per piece. All proceeds are donated to TRIO SSSP's student scholarship fund. Donations of new or gently used professional clothing can be made in Stratton 113. For more information, contact careerhelp@kutztown.edu.