The American Legion Post 480 and VFW Post 560 will host their Annual Memorial Day Parade on Monday, May 27, from 8 to 11 a.m.
The parade will start at the North Whiteoak Street entrance to the Kutztown Fairgrounds at 8:30 a.m. Parade route will travel south on North Whiteoak Street, along Main Street to Fairview Cemetery for a tribute to veterans buried there; then to Hope Cemetery for a tribute and Memorial Day address by Sergeant Sean Krause, Iraq war veteran from Kutztown.
Taps and a Salute to the Dead will be given as well as solemn prayers in remembrance to those fallen and serving.
Americanism award winners will give recitations during each ceremony at the cemeteries.
Local Scouts, Veterans groups, bands, fire firefighters, and military will be represented in the parade.
The Kutztown Optimist Club will assist in forming the parade and serving refreshments to the parade participants.
This is an incredible way to reach out to the Kutztown community while celebrating a very special day by honoring those who served our country. Please contact Vice Commander Jim Schlegel at jimschlegel@hometownu.com if you are interested in participating or have questions.