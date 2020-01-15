The Kutztown Area Democratic Club will host a Pre-Superbowl Petition Signing Pizza Party in support of Democratic Candidates who are collecting signatures to be on the primary ballot in April.
Individuals can sign petitions for candidates if they are in their district. Petitions which will be available at this event include Sen. Judy Schwank, running for re-election in PA 11th Senatorial District; Gary Wegman, for PA 9-Congressional District; Taylor Picone for 124th PA House District.
We will also review for voters the changes which take effect for the April 2020 Primary Election.
The event takes place on Feb. 2, from 3 to 5 p.m. in the Community Room of St. Barnabas Church, 234 East Main St., Kutztown. There will be a brief business meeting afterward at 5 p.m. for those who are interested.