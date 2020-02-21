Students in the Kutztown Area Middle School leadership team, Gwendolyn Stewart, Joan Wood, Hayden Stump, Dashia Toure, Jolene Lick, Rachel Heiter, Edison Young, Wyatt Slostad, and Noah Delp, partnered with New Vision Salon and City Cuts Barbershop of Kutztown in the fight against cancer and support for the Anthony Myers Movement on World Cancer Day, Feb. 4.
KASD alumnae and owner of New Vision Salon, Cordelia Winkelspecht, and hairdresser Jen Acker cut the hair of Gwendolyn Stewart and Michelle Ayoso. The hair was donated to Wigs for Kids, a nonprofit dedicated to serving children suffering from hair loss.
Jerry Jones, the manager from City Cuts Barbershop in Kutztown, cut the hair of Hayden Stump and Scott Ashman.
City Cuts Barbershop promotes literacy through their program, "Books by Kids." Kids earn $3 for reading a book to their barber as they get a haircut.
Kutztown Area Middle School Principal Jim Brown challenged students to raise $500 by the end of February for the Anthony Myers Movement. The grade that raises the most money will be able to stick Brown to a wall during lunch.