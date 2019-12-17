The projectors and screens are down, the VR is packed up, and Kutztown High School teacher and Leo Club Adviser Josh Chamber’s Bob Ross wig is happily hibernating again after the fifth annual Lock-In at the Kutztown Fire Company on Dec. 13 to 14.
“Once again, the Leos and Art Club members had a ton of fun in our 12-hour marathon of gaming, dancing, movie-watching, musical chairs, competitive spoons, card playing, and for the third time, the now legendary Bob Ross-Off where students have to try and mimic the talents of the late artist in a classic ‘Joy of Painting’ episode,” said Chambers.
“Ben Hoffman, Cecily Ryan, and I were impressed (and yes, greatly entertained) by our most excellent kids. Their willingness to donate over and above the admission cost (and take part in a raffle...and all of the wild games) is yet another reminder of how lucky we have it in Kutztown.”
Between donations from local businesses Kutztown Chiropractic, Caldwell Banker, and Mad Dogs Hot Dogs and some very generous KAHS students, the Leo Club raised nearly $400 in a matter of a few hours to benefit the Anthony Myers Movement, collected about 10 bags of groceries and about a dozen winter coats (not counting the ones that are in the collection boxes across Kutztown School District).
This month, the Leo Club and Art Club visited Friend, Inc. to help hand out holiday meals and Christmas presents to local families.