Loretta Sterner from Kutztown won second place in the state for her Angel Food Cake during 104th Pennsylvania Farm Show in Harrisburg.
Loretta won first place at the Schnecksville Fair for her Angel Food Cake which allowed her to enter at the PA Farm Show.
During the PA Farm Show, she competed with 67 other entries from the state. The judges started tasting cakes at noon, picking the top 25. Out of that 25, the judges tasted and picked the top 5, with Loretta winning 2nd place.
This was the third time that Loretta has been at the Farm Show for her Angel Food Cake. Each time she has changed and improved on the cake.