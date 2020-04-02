Kutztown Borough received national recognition for the borough’s electric reliability service in 2019.
“We are proud to receive this recognition. It is a testament to the hard work of all our staff to ensure that we keep the Borough of Kutztown powered,” said Kutztown Borough Council President Kevin Snyder.
The American Public Power Association, a trade group that represents more than 2,000 not-for-profit, community-owned electric utilities, recognized the Borough of Kutztown for achieving exceptional electric reliability in 2019, Kutztown Borough announced on April 2.
Kutztown is one of 141 nationwide and one of three in Pennsylvania public power utilities to receive this distinction.
“Community-owned public power utilities have an excellent record when it comes to reliability,” said the Association’s Senior Director of Energy and Environmental Services Alex Hofmann. “These utilities are the best of the best when it comes to keeping the lights on in their communities.”
The Association helps electric utilities track power outage and restoration data through its subscription based eReliability Tracker service and then compares the data to national statistics tracked by the U.S. Energy Information Administration for all types of electric utilities.
Nationwide, the average public power customer has their lights out for less than half the time, compared to other types of utilities.