The Kutztown Area High School Class of 2021 hosts the fifth annual Running of the Cougars 5K run and fun walk on May 18 at 9 a.m. The race will begin in the KAHS Stadium and will follow a course around the perimeter of the school district property. Prizes will be awarded in a number of categories. In order guarantee a race shirt, registrations must be submitted by May 1. Same-day registration is also available. Race information and registration forms are available at the KAHS office or at www.kasd.org.