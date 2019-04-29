The Kutztown Community Partnership hosts its annual Community Block Party, 1 to 5 p.m. on May 5, featuring vendors, children’s activities and live music.
The KCP, the Borough of Kutztown, and Kutztown University work together to put this event together for the community. Jerry Schearer, President of KCP, has helped with the Block Party for the past seven years. Based on attendance from previous years and initial levels of interest, he estimates 1,000 to 2,000 people will attend the Block Party this year.
“It takes several months of planning and a lot of work to pull off an event like this. There are a lot of small details to account for and many things that go on behind-the-scenes,” Schearer said.
In addition to the dedicated volunteer planning committee, it also takes many volunteers the day of the event to make the Block Party happen.
With more than 100 vendors registered, a wide variety of food and craft vendors, as well as civic groups, churches, and Kutztown University student-led groups will set up along Main Street. Additionally, several local musicians will perform.
“The Block Party is a great community event that brings many groups together. We would love for the public to come out and support the vendors and Main Street businesses,” Schearer said.
For more information about the Block Party, contact the KCP at kcp@hometownu.com or call 484-646-9069.