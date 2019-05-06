The Kutztown Community Choir presents its annual Spring Concert on May 19 at 7 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church, 357 W. Main St., Kutztown. This season’s concert will be under the direction of Adam Rabenold.

Entitled “Outside Looking In — Songs of Self-Discovery & Acceptance,” the featured music celebrates all the hope and possibility inherent in the spring season with songs that inspire inward reflection, renewal and acceptance. Pieces include musical theater favorites from “Dear Evan Hansen,” “The Greatest Showman,” “Mamma Mia” and “Jersey Boys.”

The annual Spring Concert is a great time to greet the return of warm weather along with other music lovers in the community.