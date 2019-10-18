The Kutztown Community Library is hosting a bus trip to Washington, D.C. on Nov. 9. The trip allows riders to plan their own day and visit any location in the area, including the Smithsonian Institute, which holds the Postal Museum, the Smithsonian Gardens, the Air and Space Museum, the Freer and Sackler Galleries, and many more learning experiences. Admission is free for all Smithsonian museums.
One such museum, the Museum of African-American History & Culture, is celebrating its third anniversary. It details the lives of African-Americans through history, the struggles and triumphs faced, and the important roles played in emancipation and upholding of cultural ideas. Items such as the Bible of Nat Turner, who led a rebellion against slave owners, and photos of Harriet Tubman and Earl King grace the museum’s collections.
Another attraction is the Smithsonian’s National Zoo. Ride the National Zoo Choo Choo or the Speedwell Conservation Carousel, let children play on the Me and the Bee Playground, or even contribute to The Good of the Hive Mural. Learn about conservation efforts for species that may be at risk or critically endangered. Animals ranging from the California sea lion to the Komodo dragon to the screaming hairy armadillo are featured in the exhibits.
When hunger starts to set in, visit the variety of dining options in and around the museums. Many drinks, snacks, cafes, and food trucks are available. Food carts are located on the National Mall side of the museums. The African American History and Culture Museum hosts the Sweet Home Café, which explores African-American cuisine through home-cooked-style meals.
A snack, drink, and bus driver tip are included in the price of the bus trip, and the bus has a restroom. Proceeds from the bus trip benefit Kutztown Community Library.
At 7 a.m., the bus will leave Kutztown and will arrive at the Smithsonian Institute around 10:30 a.m. The bus will depart from D.C. at 5:30 p.m. and arrive back at Kutztown around 9 p.m. If you have any questions, contact the library at 610-683-5820.