Kutztown Community Library's International Pen Pal Program with Altrip, Germany, is open to ages 12 and up. Participants can specify their preferences for a pen pal: age, gender, hobbies and how often they would like to write, as well as choose between English, German, and Pennsylvania Dutch. Then they will be matched with someone in Altrip. Drop off letters at the Library without postage, and the library will mail them, or arrange to write directly or correspond by email instead.