Kutztown Community Library has plenty of things for the youth to do this summer. With fun, weekly events starting in June for Summer Quest, kids and teens will have no shortage of activities.
These programs will be at 10 a.m. on Thursdays for elementary school ages and 1 p.m. on Tuesdays for teens. The kids’ activities for this month include Snapology, Aesop’s Fables, and Drum Circle while the teen events consist of Facials, Tie Dye, and De-stress with Art Mess.
Snapology starts off the kids’ Summer Quest events on June 13 and entails kids making structures out of LEGOs while learning STEM skills. Aesop’s Fables is on June 20, where children can watch a play performed by Yocum Institute’s Teen Ensemble. Drum Circle is an interactive music program with songs, storytelling, and an active drum circle with Music Play Patrol on June 27.
Facials start off the June teen events on June 11; Miss Lacie will be teaching everyone the importance of skin care. Teenagers can enjoy spa facials and masks, lip and hand treatments, and more. Tie Dye follows up the next week on June 18. Bring something completely white and 100 percent cotton to tie dye. The last teen activity in June is De-stress with Art Mess on June 25 where teens can learn how to manage their stress while creating art and a mess.
Other continuous weekly programs include Story Times, Wiggly Wednesdays, Pokémon, and Art Cats. Family Movie Nights also occur once a month at 6:30 p.m. Check the library’s online calendar at kutztownlibrary.org for days, times, and age groups for all events.
The library is located at 70 Bieber Alley, Kutztown.