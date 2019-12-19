To the moviegoer’s delight, the Kutztown Movie Club will soon be offering showings of films across various genres at the Kutztown Community Library.
Prior to and following the movie, there will be a discussion of the viewers’ opinions and the history of the film.
The origin story of this group begins with current leader, Craig Koller. He started the Movie Club upon the request of an interested friend. Koller also describes himself as a “movie buff” and professes interest in showing quality films to the people of Kutztown. With a wide range of offerings for viewers, Koller aims to gather similar movie enthusiasts together to enjoy a nice cinematic experience.
Though the event used to be hosted at the Kutztown Area Historical Society, the group made their move to join the ranks of Kutztown Community Library’s other movie nights.
Koller said, “Why have two competing activities?”
He also expressed enjoyment for the library’s extensive film collection.
The current monthly Family Movie Nights hosted at Kutztown Community Library focus more on family-oriented, child-approved films, such as December’s film showing Dec. 20 being "Home Alone" (1990) with pizza.
Though these movie nights are great for family choices, some may prefer movies of a different breed. With the introduction of the Movie Club, adults will have a chance to see films in their age bracket and discuss them at length with other interested viewers.
A variety of classic films have graced the screens of the Movie Club in the past. As of now, they have shown "The Awful Truth" (1937), "Theodora Goes Wild" (1936), "Ninotchka" (1939), "Mrs. Miniver" (1942), and "The Women" (1939).
"Dodsworth" (1936) was planned, but inclement weather prevented the showing. However, it may be scheduled for a later date.
Most of these films, save for "Theodora Goes Wild," are based on either a book or a play. Many are Academy Award nominees or winners and feature award-winning actors such as Joan Crawford, Greta Garbo, and Cary Grant.
The group will begin meeting on the second Wednesday of each month starting in January. The club will initially show 1975’s "Love Among the Ruins" starring Katharine Hepburn and Laurence Olivier on Jan. 8 at 7 p.m.
The Kutztown Community Library Book Club will be discussing "Finding Dorothy" by Elizabeth Letts on Jan. 14 at 7 p.m., which will fittingly lead into the showing of ever-popular "The Wizard of Oz" (1939) in February.
March is undecided, but Koller looks forward to making the selection.
“I like showing my favorite movies, but I’m trying not to show things that are commonly known,” he said. “I want to introduce people to films they have yet to see.”
Light refreshments will be provided.
The Kutztown Community Library is located at 70 Bieber Alley and can be reached at 610-683-5820. If you want to get alerts for upcoming movies, join our email list at kutztownlibrary.org.