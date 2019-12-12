Kutztown is considering life without football.
Concerned by safety issues and the lack of participation in the program, the school board directed athletic director Ed Yapsuga to prepare a report detailing the effect of eliminating the football program.
Yapsuga presented the report to the Facilities/Extra Curricular Committee Monday, Dec. 9.
Extra Curricular Committee chairman James Shrawder said there's concern on the board, and in the community, about the football team, which went winless for the third straight season.
The Cougars have had a severe shortage of players. They forfeited a game two seasons ago because of it.
In Week 4 this season, their game against Jim Thorpe was stopped at halftime by consent of both teams. The 76-0 margin of victory was the largest in Berks football history.
“The school (enrollment) is shrinking,” Shrawder said. “Participation is low. We finished the season with 17 players capable (of competing).
“There's concern on the board that the numbers have dropped to the point that there's a safety issue; (we're) putting freshmen in positions they may not have played before.”
Shrawder, who represents Albany and Greenwich townships, said people in his district question why the school continues to field a football team.
“I haven't talked to anyone who supports the program,” he said. “(People ask:) ‘When are you going to end that program?' or say, ‘We're too small' (to have football).
“I believe we're the smallest district in the county to have a football program. When we put it in (1976), we graduated 160 (students). When we were successful (in the early 1980s), we graduated 180. Now, we're down to 100 (in the graduating class).”
Kutztown's football enrollment (boys in grades nine through 11) is 159 for the current PIAA cycle (2018 and 2019 seasons).
Its football roster is supplemented by players from Brandywine Heights, which has a joint sponsorship agreement with Kutztown. Brandywine players account for nearly half of Kutztown's roster.
Kutztown is the smallest school in Section 2 of the Berks Football League, where it competes against Schuylkill Valley (220 boys), Wyomissing (256), Fleetwood (270), Hamburg (275) and Berks Catholic (282). The four largest of those schools qualified for the playoffs this season.
Kutztown hasn't fielded a winning team since 2004 and has had just three winning seasons in its 44-year history.
“There's concern we shouldn't be competing in the league we are,” Shrawder said, “or against teams like (Jim Thorpe, which went 8-3). We should be much more careful about the type of teams we're competing (against).”
The athletic department report suggested that boys and girls soccer games could be moved to Friday nights or Saturdays to replace football on the schedule and that the marching band and cheerleaders could participate in those events.
The report suggested a field hockey game could be switched to Homecoming weekend, which would culminate with a boys soccer game.
The report identified five neighboring school districts (Blue Mountain, Fleetwood, Hamburg, Northwestern Lehigh and Parkland) where Kutztown football players could participate under a joint sponsorship agreement. Those schools would have to approve the agreement, but it's likely, the report indicated, most would not.
The report did not suggest suspending the program.
“The Kutztown athletic department believes interscholastic sports are designed to promote participation and to develop educational excellence, positive values, healthy habits, physical skills and personal ethics,” it read. “Kutztown athletics provide opportunities as an extension of the classroom in a competitive and safe environment emphasizing … personal development.”
Shrawder said the board's overriding concern is safety, especially in light of increased understanding of Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy, a condition triggered by multiple concussions.
“If you have 30 kids who can play, they get a fraction of the hits (that players on a smaller roster receive),” he said. “So many of our players are playing all three ways (offense, defense and special teams). We think there's a higher risk. We're researching and discussing.”
Shrawder said the discussion will continue at the next ECC meeting in January.
“Some board members would like to see options (for continuing football),” he said. “So far, there aren't any ideal options.”