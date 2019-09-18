During their annual report presented at the regular meeting of Kutztown Borough Council on Sept. 17, the Kutztown Community Library explained their services, and received a funding increase of a little over $2,000.
The funding increase, Catherine Ruhf, president of the library’s board of trustees, said would exceed the amount needed for the Berks County Public Library system to match.
“Kutztown Borough has always generously supported the library. However, the base amount of $3,000 has not changed in the past 10 years,” said Ruhf. “We’re asking you, please consider increasing this amount to keep up with the costs of running the library.”
Ruhf told council the library “is doing all we can to help raise money for the library’s operations,” including hosting book sales, applying for grants, and processing passports at the library.
“Unfortunately, we find ourselves struggling to come up with the funds to fully staff the library,” Ruhf said. “In fact, in October and November, we’ll be cutting hours off of our Saturday schedule just to make ends meet.”
A sheet distributed by the library at the council meeting outlined annual municipal contributions. According to the data, five municipalities provide funding for the library: Kutztown, Lyons, Greenwich Township, Maxatawny Township, and Albany Township.
“When a municipality gives a library at least $1 per capita, the Berks County Library matches that contribution,” Ruhf said. “In Kutztown’s case, that means if the borough contributes $5,012, or $1 per resident, the county system will match that amount for a total of $10,024. In effect, the borough would be doubling its money, and the library would reap the rewards. On the other end, if the contribution to the library falls $1 short of that, we get no matching funds.”
Currently, according to the library’s data, only two municipalities provide at least $1 per capita: Lyons, providing $1.05 for a total of $501.90, and Maxatawny Township at $1, totaling $7,906. Kutztown provides $0.60 per capita, totaling $3,007.20, Greenwich Township provides $0.27, totaling $1,005.75, and Albany Township provides $0.44, totaling $758.56.
“The library remains a beehive of activities despite concerns about libraries being replaced by the Internet,” Ruhf said. “Each month, we offer an average of 50 programs for every age group, including story times for our youngest visitors, teen activities, and craft nights for the adult visitors.”
Ruhf said that, in 2018, they circulated more than 100,000 books, audio books, DVDs, and other materials.
Council member Derek Mace said the library is “truly a resource,” and “a valuable asset.”
“I see we’re at $0.60 [per capita,] I move we go to $1.06 per capita, because it’s our library,” said council member Scott Piscitelli. “We should be on top,” he added, referring to the list of municipality contributions.
The vote for the funding increase passed unanimously, bringing the borough’s contribution to $5,312.72.