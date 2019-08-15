Kutztown Day, held on Aug. 4, included a Raffle Drawing. The following is a list of prize winners.
1. Brain Folk
2. Barry and Judy Rauenzahn
3. Doris Schappell
4. Alivia Gill
5. Linda Andre
6. Alexa Sicher
7. Linn Brinker
8. Chris Frey
9. Karin Hoffman
10. Feryl Stein
11. Bryan Mantz
12. Tammy Miller
13. Jeff Latch
14. Matthew Dietrich
15. Lisa Foster
16. Kerry Freeby
17. Sean Crouse
18. John Heffner
19. Jim Johnson
20. Harry McGonigle
21. Ken Wunder
22. Barb Moyer
23. Kylie Ziegler
24. Kelly Schlegel
25. Tim Arehart
26. Doris Schappell
27. Nancy Sappazahn
28. R. Kuhns
29. Carl Mantz
30. Rita Robertson
31. Bonnie Stichter
32. Jim Gdowik
33. Allan Oberholtzer
34. Kelly Hapel
35. Glen Landon
36. Debbie Ziegler
37. Terry Meals
38. Fox
39. Marvin Diehl
40. Bev Coe
41. Will Ziegler
42. Rebecca Schaner
43. Kevin O’Neil
44. Alexa Sicher
45. Mike Cook
46. Terry Hartman
47. Gretchen Becker
48. Bryan Mantz
49. Flo Knabb
50. Doris Schappell
51. Jared Bobel
52. Allan Oberholtzer
53. Lois Geist
Kutztown Day Raffle Ticket drawing was held at 9 p.m. Tickets were donated by the Hobos. All proceeds are used to cover the cost of the fireworks.
Prize contributors included Kutztown Lions Club, Main Street Inn Boutique Hotel, Dunkelberger’s Fine Jewelry, J.A. Meyer Jewelry, Dr. Alan J. Robertson DDS, Russell E. Conrad Inc., J&G Painting & Restoration, Lucky 13 Tattoos & Piercing, Multicell Packaging, Allentown & Auburn Railroad, Nova Productions, Kutztown Area Historical Society, Haldeman Ford Lincoln Mercury of Kutztown, Fitness By Ina, JMS Automotive, Bamboula LTD, Adam n’ Eve Boutique, Mr. Food, Market Café, Kunkel’s Saw & Mower, Paisley & Company Bath Boutique, Radcliffe’s Great Valu Marketsm, Kutztown NAPA, Ed Seyler, Bowers Hotel, Pop’s Malt Shoppe certificate donated by Shaynah Kinner, Krumsville Inn, CJ Hummels Restaurant, Mamma’s Delight Pizza & Restaurant, Four Monkey’s Coffee, Firefly Bookstore, Countryside Farm & Greenhouse, Kutztown Fire Company Banquet Hall, Casa Le’nda, Graphics On The Go, Case of KBW Soda by Kutztown Bottling Works, Mark’s Sandwich Shop, Esterly’s Pizza and Sandwiches.