Kutztown Day

Enjoying music at Kutztown Park during Kutztown Day, which concluded with a Raffle Drawing and fireworks.

 Lisa Mitchell - MediaNews Group

Kutztown Day, held on Aug. 4, included a Raffle Drawing. The following is a list of prize winners.

1. Brain Folk

2. Barry and Judy Rauenzahn

3. Doris Schappell

4. Alivia Gill

5. Linda Andre

6. Alexa Sicher

7. Linn Brinker

8. Chris Frey

9. Karin Hoffman

10. Feryl Stein

11. Bryan Mantz

12. Tammy Miller

13. Jeff Latch

14. Matthew Dietrich

15. Lisa Foster

16. Kerry Freeby

17. Sean Crouse

18. John Heffner

19. Jim Johnson

20. Harry McGonigle

21. Ken Wunder

22. Barb Moyer

23. Kylie Ziegler

24. Kelly Schlegel

25. Tim Arehart

26. Doris Schappell

27. Nancy Sappazahn

28. R. Kuhns

29. Carl Mantz

30. Rita Robertson

31. Bonnie Stichter

32. Jim Gdowik

33. Allan Oberholtzer

34. Kelly Hapel

35. Glen Landon

36. Debbie Ziegler

37. Terry Meals

38. Fox

39. Marvin Diehl

40. Bev Coe

41. Will Ziegler

42. Rebecca Schaner

43. Kevin O’Neil

44. Alexa Sicher

45. Mike Cook

46. Terry Hartman

47. Gretchen Becker

48. Bryan Mantz

49. Flo Knabb

50. Doris Schappell

51. Jared Bobel

52. Allan Oberholtzer

53. Lois Geist

Kutztown Day Raffle Ticket drawing was held at 9 p.m. Tickets were donated by the Hobos. All proceeds are used to cover the cost of the fireworks.

Prize contributors included Kutztown Lions Club, Main Street Inn Boutique Hotel, Dunkelberger’s Fine Jewelry, J.A. Meyer Jewelry, Dr. Alan J. Robertson DDS, Russell E. Conrad Inc., J&G Painting & Restoration, Lucky 13 Tattoos & Piercing, Multicell Packaging, Allentown & Auburn Railroad, Nova Productions, Kutztown Area Historical Society, Haldeman Ford Lincoln Mercury of Kutztown, Fitness By Ina, JMS Automotive, Bamboula LTD, Adam n’ Eve Boutique, Mr. Food, Market Café, Kunkel’s Saw & Mower, Paisley & Company Bath Boutique, Radcliffe’s Great Valu Marketsm, Kutztown NAPA, Ed Seyler, Bowers Hotel, Pop’s Malt Shoppe certificate donated by Shaynah Kinner, Krumsville Inn, CJ Hummels Restaurant, Mamma’s Delight Pizza & Restaurant, Four Monkey’s Coffee, Firefly Bookstore, Countryside Farm & Greenhouse, Kutztown Fire Company Banquet Hall, Casa Le’nda, Graphics On The Go, Case of KBW Soda by Kutztown Bottling Works, Mark’s Sandwich Shop, Esterly’s Pizza and Sandwiches.

