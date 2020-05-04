The Kutztown Area School District Education Foundation Board of Directors announced that the 2020 Distinguished Alumna of the Year is Karen L. Rauch, Ph.D., Kutztown Area High School class of 1980.
Rauch received her Ph.D. from The University of Virginia. She currently serves as associate provost for accreditation and assessment at Kutztown University where she has also served as associate professor, chair of the Modern Language Studies Department, and associate dean of the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences.
As a faculty member, she taught undergraduate and graduate courses in Caribbean studies, 19th-century Peninsular (Spanish) and Latin American literature, civilization and culture, translation/interpreting, and Spanish for business.
Her recent publications include the translation of Roberto Forns Broggi’s book, Nudos como estrellas/Knots Like Stars; Disability in Spanish-speaking and U.S. Chicano Contexts: Critical and Artistic Perspectives, a volume co-authored with Dawn Slack, Ph.D.; and a chapter in Mohammed Albakry’s Translation and the Intersection of Texts, Contexts and Politics: Historical and Socio-Cultural Perspectives.
Rauch, a 1980 graduate of Kutztown Area High School, served as class president for four years and represented her class as valedictorian. She played alto clarinet, qualifying for county, district and state band. She was also a cheerleader and a member of the Honor Society.
After leaving KAHS, Rauch earned her baccalaureate degree at Allentown College of St. Francis de Sales (now DeSales University), where she was a double major in French and Spanish. She went on to study literature at Duke University, earning a master’s degree in 1986. She has taught at Duke University, University of Virginia, Alvernia University (then College), and the University of North Carolina, Greensboro.
Rauch’s contributions to the local community include her service on the Board of Directors of the Kutztown Area Historical Society as well as her involvement with the Bowers Fall Festival and Chili Pepper Festival. She is the daughter of Muriel and Kenneth Rauch of Bowers.
Rauch will be honored at a reception at a time and place to be determined following the easing of current social distancing restrictions. Rauch will deliver a recorded commencement address to the Kutztown Area High School’s graduating class.
At the Jan. 9 meeting, the Kutztown Education Foundation, now entering its 20th year of service, elected the 2020 officers for a one year term: President, Benjamin N. Haas; Vice-President, Colonel (USMC Retired) Steve Fenstermacher; Secretary, Lynn Silan; Treasurer, Michele Zimmerman. The Executive Director continues to be Dr. Brenda Winkler.
The Kutztown Area School District Education Foundation was founded in 2000 and has received charitable donations in excess of a million dollars. It is an independent, private non-profit 501(c)(3) organization whose mission is to enhance educational opportunities in the district’s schools and to recognize the superior achievements of district students and alumni. It has raised more than $1,100,000 for scholarships and also manages monies received through the Pennsylvania Educational Improvement Tax Credit (EITC) Program. The EITC Program enables the district to purchase technology equipment not covered by local tax dollars. Through the past year, those monies total more than $340,000 in donations.
If interested in any of the programs funded or supported by the Foundation, contact their office at 610-683-7361 ext. 5105 or visit www.kasdedfoundation.org.