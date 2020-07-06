While the Kutztown Fair has been canceled due to coronavirus restrictions, the Kutztown Fair Association Board of Directors voted to host a Youth Show for dairy and livestock exhibitors in August.
“Many kids exhibit their animals several times over the summer. This summer, they have not had that opportunity, and for the oldest 4-H or FFA members, when this is their last year, the chance to walk the tanbark with their animals one last time is a huge milestone,” said Lolly Lesher, vice president of the Kutztown Fair Association Board.
“As a parent of a livestock youth and member of the fair board, we could not deny these kids that last chance. The senior members have been robbed of so much this spring and summer, this is one chance for them to experience that one last time,” she said.
Lesher explained that the Kutztown Fair has always been committed to helping agricultural youth explore and expand their livestock experiences.
“The animal side of the fair is the basis for having a fair,” said Lesher. “Once the COVID-19 hit and the fairs were canceled, the fair board worried about the youth and the investment they have made over the past 18 months in their livestock projects. The mantra was ‘what about the kids? What can we do to help the kids have a show and sale?’"
The Youth Show will allow the youth in Berks and Lehigh county that typically show their animals at the fair to still have a way to have their animals shown and then sold.
“Many farm families invest thousands and thousands of dollars in genetics, feed, housing, bedding and veterinary care for these animals. This will allow them to show and sell their animals and then reinvest for next year,” she said.
The Youth Show, open to youth eligible for 4-H and FFA, will begin Aug. 12 and conclude with the Livestock Sale on Saturday, Aug. 17 at the Kutztown Fairgrounds. The event follows CDC guidelines and takes numerous precautions such as masks and social distancing. The Youth Show will be closed to the public.
“The response has been tremendous,” said Lesher. “The community recognizes the hard work and devotion these kids have for their animals. And the youth themselves are stepping up to help with the work to get it done.”
The Kutztown Fair Association will not be receiving state funding this year so the board hopes monetary contributions will help cover expenses as well as provide premiums for the youth winners.
“Community members can help by making a monetary contribution to help pay for the expenses to host this event.”
Checks can be sent to the Kutztown Fair, PO Box 6 Kutztown PA 19530. They can reach out and purchase one of the animals offered for sale, and fill their freezer with fresh local protein. Purchasing an animal takes some coordination to get it to a packer, so if anyone is interested in this, please contact the Ag Committee of the Fair for more details, said Lesher.
The Kutztown Fair Association Board is also working with other fair vendors to host a Kutztown Fair Food Night.
“The plans are not yet complete, but there may be opportunity to come to the fair and purchase some of your favorite fair foods. Watch for more details and information on this, so that the Grange, Optimist Club, fire company and more can recoup some of their income,” said Lesher.
Follow the Kutztown Fair on Facebook and online at https://kutztownfair.com/.